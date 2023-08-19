As a volunteer for the Arch Foundation, I could not help but be struck by three feel-good takeaways from working at this past weekend's Blues at the Arch Festival.

First, it was one of the friendliest, most diverse, and most appreciative crowds I've seen at large public music events in St. Louis, especially noteworthy because of its downtown location. In working at different times both days, I encountered nothing but friendly folks, an unmistakably upbeat mood, and great music that was hard to resist (and I'm not even a serious blues fan).

Second takeaway: A lady from Jefferson City approached my table Friday afternoon to ask a question. She and her husband were here celebrating their anniversary, staying at the downtown Hilton. She could not stop talking about how much fun they were having downtown, how they just stumbled onto the festival and how terrific they thought it was, and how excited they were to come back the next day after checking out the Taste of St. Louis on Saturday.

Third, on two really hot days, the vendors, the festival staff, and the volunteers could not have been friendlier and more determined to make people have a great time. There were volunteer photographers all over, foundation volunteers creating a terrific children's activity area, and event staff helping distribute fans to everyone on the festival grounds.

This was often maligned downtown St. Louis. And it was a blast.

Mark Greenberg • St. Louis