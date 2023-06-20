Regarding the editorial “A generation shift on guns” (June 18): I hope the Editorial Board is right about the younger generations rejecting our love affair with guns. We Baby Boomers seem to have taken for granted that to survive today requires more and more powerful guns, and if there are mass shootings at schools or shopping centers, those are regrettable but understandable side effects that we’ll just have to learn to tolerate.

There are other ways to survive, most of which involve trusting in humanity. I was struck today by the story on how Serbia has turned in thousands of guns voluntarily in response to two recent mass shootings there. Politicians from all sides united in Serbia to take action on gun violence, something we can’t seem to manage here with over 200 mass shootings already this year and counting.

Sorry to dump this problem on you, Generation Z, but hopefully you will clean up the mess we’ve made of things.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County