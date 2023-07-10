I’m sure I’m not the first to point out that the difference between this year’s Cardinals and last year is the pitching coaches (and the absence of Yadier Molina: a pitching coach). All of the pitchers are underperforming. The obvious answer is to fire the pitching coaches, but with whom to replace them? The obvious answer is the injured Adam Wainwright, who is probably done for the year. He’s got the talent. The pitchers respect him. He’s the next best thing to Yadi. Let him start his new career. There is half a season left.