Welcome to Marketing 101. Today we learn How Not to Market, by Anheuser Busch-InBev. The case in point is Bud Light.

First, if you are planning to market to the LGBTQ+ community, you might want to find out what they are actually drinking. I talked to some people within the community, and they said they are more likely to drink cocktails, hard seltzer, hard cider or a craft beer like Urban Chestnut. AB-InBev has other products that fit more into these lines.

Unfortunately, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, the vice president of marketing for Bud Light, proceeded to put trans activist Dylan Mulvaney's likeness on a can of the product with no thought as to what effect it would have on the product’s traditional market to see that. When the traditional market reacted negatively, Heinerscheid responded with, “And we had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor. And it was really important that we had another approach.”

It's not a good idea to insult your traditional market. Hillary Clinton kind of did the same thing when she referred to blue-collar, working-class people as "deplorables." Ironically, it was almost the same demographic and same result. She lost votes.

The moral of the story is, you need first establish what your market is before you reach out to someone new. Furthermore, don’t insult your existing market in an attempt to get a new one. You may end up with no market at all.

Bill Heger • Rock Hill