I am a disability advocate and influencer. I recently joined the leadership of a new transportation coalition to help the disabled.

Continued reductions in routes and staffing for Metro Call-A-Ride are going to have long-term impacts. People I know are already having problems with Call-A-Ride, including rides not showing up on time or not showing up at all due to staffing issues or eliminated routes. Better wages and working conditions for Call-A-Ride drivers are essential.

Adequate staffing is necessary for many disabled riders to get to work or related activities like vocational rehabilitation.

I am able to work part-time because I have transportation options with family friends and direct support providers. But many young people are not so lucky, and may not be able to find a direct support professional. And Uber or Lyft are very expensive. In fact, I have had many members of my People First chapter forced to leave our chapter membership due to having no transportation.

I know funding Call-A-Ride costs money. But getting people to work is important and would be a good return on investment by the city or state government to fund it.

Friends I know think Call-A-Ride is safer than other ride services. Without safe, reliable transportation, disabled people may be scared to travel, and employment could suffer.

Our city doesn’t want to be known as a city that does not enable disabled people to work. To be considered an accessible city, disabled people must have access to their community. The quality of this program should be improved by providing safe and reliable transportation.

Anna Montaldo • St. Louis County

President of the St. Louis region's People First chapter