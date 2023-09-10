Regarding the editorial "Missouri lets judges impose death sentences if juries don't. That should change." (Sept. 7): I was a primary drafter of the law allowing this practice. I also was the judge in the Scott McLaughlin death penalty case.

The U.S. Supreme Court requires standards for the death penalty in the form of aggravating circumstances. When a jury unanimously finds one or more aggravating circumstances — such as, the murder was of a police officer or the killing was horrible involving depravity of mind — and the jury then cannot decide, the judge can.

There is no reliable evidence that the death penalty does not deter future murders. There are too many variables to predict future crime, such as, economic conditions and the amount and nature of media coverage. Convicted robbers have stated that they would have killed victims but for the death penalty. We cannot know how many victims' lives have been saved by the death penalty, just like we cannot know how many lives lighthouses have saved. Also, we know the death penalty is a deterrent to convicted murderers killing prison guards or other inmates.

Even if we don’t know to what degree the death penalty is a deterrent, we are balancing the life of an innocent victim against the life of a convicted murderer. Here the choice is clear.

Another purpose for the death penalty is that if people don’t receive justice in court, they will seek it on the streets. There have been cases where friends or relatives of murder victims and even whole towns have taken justice into their own hands when they haven’t received it in court. This type of revenge is the primary purpose for effective criminal laws.

Steven Goldman • Chesterfield

Retired St. Louis County Circuit Judge