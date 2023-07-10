With the recent heat wave and record-breaking temperatures across not only the United States but the entire world, it is time to consider what more we could be doing to avert truly horrific future climate disasters. Make no mistake: In the future, things are only going to get worse. This is because of the imbalance between the energy coming from the sun and the energy that is being re-emitted back out into space. It is like putting a pot of water on your stove and turning on the heat. The reason is the enhanced greenhouse effect from all the greenhouse gases (mostly carbon dioxide) that human activity has spewed into the atmosphere.

So what more can we do? While the federal Inflation Reduction Act is a major step forward, it isn't enough. We need to put a price on carbon emissions and some form of a carbon tax. The revenues from such a tax could be used to reduce the budget deficit or it could be used to help pay for the IRA. And the sooner we do that, the better.

I was at the Webster Groves July 4 parade and celebration and I noticed all families with young children. What is going to be the future for all of these kids? That is truly up to all of us and our elected politicians too.

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves