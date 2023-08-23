In the face of all of the occasions for disillusionment in 21st century culture, might I recommend an opportunity for comic relief: St. Louis Cardinals baseball! In the span of two games with the “powerhouse “ New York Mets, I witnessed a Cardinals centerfielder loaf after a single, thus enabling a runner to score from first. I witnessed a refreshing clip of venerable team leader Adam Wainwright ($6 million per victory) and crafty lefty Steven Matz ($2.5 million per victory) enjoining a few laughs with Andrew Knizner on the bench. I observed the manager looking for answers on his laptop. Finally, I listened to the announcers/apologists as they honed their craft.