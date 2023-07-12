Businesses fail for one reason: bad management. The 2023 version of the St. Louis Cardinals are an example of this. This bad management includes ownership, the front office and field management.

The Cardinals have been a successful business due to great marketing for many years. Specifically, the great lie “The Future is Now” and similar PR. Translation: Win a weak Central Division or get a wild card spot in the playoffs, get bounced in the early (first) rounds while keeping payroll (relatively) down, putting 3 million people in the stadium and making millions and millions of dollars for ownership while promoting the illusion of trying to honestly compete at the highest level.

The Cardinals' on-field performance has been significantly less successful and reflects this bad management. Evaluating talent for the major league level either via their own farm system or through acquisition is the issue. Bad player trades, extending legacy players' contracts, retaining under-performing players for too long.

The fallacy here is that the players are to blame. They need to play better. Hit, throw, catch and please pitch better. Here’s the rub: They are all playing to their ability levels. Many of them simply aren’t very good. The bad management has surrounded a few All-Stars, some capable major leaguers, and talented up and comers (great marketing) with people who simply cannot consistently play at the major league level. And if you want to win on the field, not on the financial statements, that is bad management.

Mike Speck • St. Louis