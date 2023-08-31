I'm given up on the Cardinals. Not because of a bad season; that can happen to any team. Because they consistently fail to support Adam Wainwright, one of the greatest Cardinals.

Monday night's game against San Diego was an exercise in futility. For the first six innings there were easy opportunities to score, but they failed every time. Waino pitched his best game, but his teammates were a no-show. When the Padres finally scored, the Cards should have been leading by at least four.

It makes sense that you can't score every time. But with chances every inning they can't put the ball in play even once?

And the manager doesn't get a pass. When the first and third hitters are in a slump, you can't move them down in favor of those on a hitting streak?

Jerry Bryan • St. Louis County