Someone please explain this to me: This season the Cardinals owners have increased season ticket prices, increased parking prices and began selling beer in the eighth inning to send drunk drivers onto our streets. The Cardinals owners do not televise the games on the free channels — you must have cable, and even then you can’t see all the games unless you pay for streaming services.

How are people going to remain loyal fans if it costs too much to attend or view the games? Why would any fan want to watch a Cardinals game when the owners won’t pay for quality pitching? Are they more concerned about Adam Wainwright winning his 200th game when he should not be a starter?

One can deduce that these owners care not one wit about the fans — only the dollars.

J.M. Hardin • Des Peres