The Cardinals are terrible because the fans allow it to happen. If you want a great team in 2024, then quit going to the games. As long as ownership continues to get 3 million fans thru the gate every single year, they are going to keep putting the same garbage on the field. If you could get everyone to stay out of one night’s game, they would lose millions.
Granted, most tickets have already been sold, but ownership would lose millions in parking, concessions and Ballpark Village. It would not take long and ownership would buck up. Secondly, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak needs to go. His lack of evaluating talent is pathetic. Three former Cardinals are now MLB All-Stars.
Keath Lackey • St. Charles