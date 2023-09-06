I have been a Cardinals fan for 20 years and I have always bragged about our fans being the best fans in baseball. We’re knowledgeable, we support our team no matter how they’re playing, we rarely boo our players or opponents and we participate in games.

I don’t get to attend games often, but I was in town for the series against the Mets and I was saddened by what I experienced. I know this is the worst season the Cardinals have had in anyone’s recent memory, but the stadium was only half full (if that) every night. The fans were quiet from the start of each game and only became engaged when the Cardinals scored.

After the Pete Alonso mistakenly threw Masyn Winn’s first hit into the crowd, Alonso was booed every time he came to bat for the next three games. My best friend (a Mets fan) was even cussed out by a truck full of young men driving past the stadium (until they realized she was with me).

I don’t know if it’s the season we’re having, the economy, or if this has been gradually changing in the years since I last attended in person. I wonder if the lack of fan support has caused the players to play even worse.

I hope this season is an anomaly all the way around, because Busch Stadium is baseball heaven, the Cardinals are the best team ever and Cardinals fans are the best fans in the world.

Kim Isaac • Lawton, Okla.