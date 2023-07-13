The “Cardinal Way” has become the “Cardinal How.” How is this happening? How have the Cardinals failed so dramatically to identify and develop young talent?

Matthew Liberatore is just one example. What about Alex Reyes, whose constant injuries and implosion as a closer ended his career? Or Sandy Alcantara, traded to the Marlins and now a Cy Young Award winner? What about Randy Arozarena, now a star with Tampa Bay?

How can the Cardinals have opted not to retain Lance Lynn and Michael Wacha, who would be solid upgrades over this year’s staff? How have the Cardinals depleted their farm system of pitching prospects? These failures go to the top of the organization, straight to the desk of the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, and his player-development staff.

How can the Cardinals be so fundamentally flawed? The crisp execution that set them apart in the past has been turned on its head: A routine throw to first base that sails into the outfield and ruins a dramatic ninth-inning comeback. A dropped double-play ball that leads to a big inning and wipes out a five-run lead. These are nightly happenings. They speak to a failure of field leadership that so many mental lapses happen so routinely.

How can the Cardinals fix what has become so fundamentally broken? The Cardinal Way feels like the approach to the Poplar Street Bridge, a pot-holed directionless mess. Fixing it will mean tearing things down from the top.

Jerry Klein • Webster Groves