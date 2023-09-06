It's been said that Cardinals fans are the best in baseball. Baloney!

The club is having a horrible season, and fans are staying away in droves.

Lately, when I have been tuning in, it appears that at least half of the stands are empty. However, according to the broadcasters, there's a large crowd.

I submit the broadcasters are inflating the size of the crowd, and are judging the number of people in attendance by the number of tickets sold, not by the actual attendance at the game.

I hope Cards Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. is watching. Unless there are some vast improvements to the team next year, and unless the club starts winning again, attendance will continue to dwindle.

The late legendary football coach Vince Lombardi said it best when he was quoted as stating: "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing."

Gene Carton • Clayton