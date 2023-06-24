As the Cardinals depart for a series in London, remember when the Rams made London their “foster” home during the play anywhere but St Louis days ? Not making any comparisons here, it’s just fun (not) to reminisce about those weird, long, goodbye-St. Louis Rams days.
The Ram’s brass tried to market the heck out of this maneuver and couldn’t understand (at least publicly) why season ticket holders were up in arms about missing home games such as a scheduled game against New England.
Go (no stay) Cards !
Tom Wilde • St. Louis