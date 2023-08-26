The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2023 will soon be a top congressional priority. Currently, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., is controlled by the "perimeter rule." This means most direct flights may only fly within a 1,250 mile radius from DCA. It limits the number of flights that can take off at and land at DCA from beyond this perimeter. Missouri needs direct flights to DCA from outside this perimeter that are cost effective.

This "perimeter rule" is a 1966 federally imposed Congressional regulation that must be changed. By limiting competition and flight choices Missourians have fewer options and more expenses when flying to our nation's capital. Reagan National is the only airport in the country restrained by this regulation. Congress enacted these restrictions, and it will take an act of Congress to remove them.

D.C. currently has the highest domestic ticket prices of all airports in metropolitan hubs.

Let's increase affordability and reduce our travel time for all who wish to reach Washington from the Show-Me State. This influx of competition will let the market decide on a fair price for air travel to and from our nation’s capital.

I urge Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt to support changing this antiquated congressional rule. Let's modernize and allow airlines to have more slots, more nonstop flights and better pricing.

Maryann Manion • University City