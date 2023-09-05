The op-ed "After decades under Roe, Missouri needs time to heal and deliberate what’s next" (Aug. 31) by Fr. Bruce Foreman and Fr. Ross Romero is a perfect example of an attempt to distract and delay. They argue that Missourians should delay a vote on reproductive rights. They claim "We are not yet ready to act freely."

What? Not yet ready? On the contrary, now is the perfect time to voice our views on the right to control our own reproduction. We've been living with the overturning of Roe v. Wade far too long already, as our own legislators do everything they can to deny reproductive choice to women and men.

We are fully aware of the outcome of these decisions and it's time that Missourians voice their own points of view at the ballot box, unencumbered by religious, legislative or judicial ideologies.

Foreman and Romero are welcome to vote however they want. As am I.

Michael J. Montague • Clayton