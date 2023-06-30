The editorial "Too many in Missouri think birth control is illegal. State leaders must fix that." (June 23): shows an even more underlying disturbing problem than whether or not many Missouri citizens are aware of the legality of birth control. It shows the ignorance of many citizens to be able to figure out what the laws are, whether they be federal, state, county or municipal in nature. Our education civics courses should show how citizens can find out what current basic laws are without the need for an attorney.