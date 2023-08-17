St. Louis residents appear to be seeking more control of their own by creating special tax districts within their own neighborhoods. ("More neighborhoods weigh extra taxes for private police, St. Louis services," Aug. 11.) This is not the most efficient way to govern. However, it is a solution to the ongoing failures that are frustrating citizens due to declines in city services such as police department staffing, 911 dispatching shortages, trash pick up and so on. The Holly Hills and St. Louis Hills neighborhoods led successful campaigns to create special taxing districts to address these problems themselves.

City leaders opposed these taxes because they allow what Mayor Tishaura Jones has called "well-heeled" neighborhoods to buy extra police patrols by hiring off-duty officers.

City officials should see these taxes as a failure on their part.

St. Louis County has approximately 90 municipalities. They were created to give residents more local control of their government and provide better local government services.

It appears the residents of St. Louis city are trying to use the resources and tools they have to create those kinds of solutions for themselves, since St. Louis city officials have failed to address their problems.

Sean Quinn • St. Louis