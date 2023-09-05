Perhaps nothing is more indicative of the coarsening of our society than the City Appeals Board callously rejecting a plan by the Rev. Larry Rice's New Life Evangelistic Center (NLEC) to reopen its downtown church as a place where the poor can go for sundry assistance. ("St. Louis board rejects plans for downtown homeless church led by the Rev. Larry Rice," July 27.)

When Gene Cullman, chairman of the Board of Building Appeals, justified his vote to deny this needed resource by declaring "It's a shelter," he simultaneously mischaracterized NLEC's proposal and implicitly posited that "sheltering" the homeless is somehow a grave offense that is not to be tolerated.

The plan in question does not include providing overnight shelter for the unhoused. But the fact that the idea of doing that is treated so cruelly says much about our city's "leadership."

A general sense of lawlessness has plagued downtown in the years since City Hall bowed to gentrification and unceremoniously closed NLEC in 2017. Yet, city government continues to justify denying a potential refuge for the poor by employing duplicitous half-truths and rhetoric.

Ultimately, the crime and poverty wracking St. Louis has its roots in hopelessness and suffering, two things Rice has devoted his life to combating. The fact that developers and City Hall have again joined forces to prevent him from helping people says a lot about their humanity and character, or lack thereof.

Brian Ireland • St. Louis