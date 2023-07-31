It appears that the editors of the sports section are unaware that St. Louis has a new professional sports team, and a successful one at that. City SC has been a delight to watch and has not only had a winning season (in its first try, no less), but also has quite a following. Still, the sports pages continue to show only the Cardinals’ games at the top of the second page of the section. City SC fans are relegated to searching for whatever the editors have deigned to print about City SC to gain information about the next game(s).