There has been much in this past week’s Post-Dispatch about water main breaks, federal relief money and arguments between alderpersons about distribution of federal funds. The city’s failing infrastructure is a well-known and long-neglected problem.

St. Louis has almost $500 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars — a federal funding program that encourages cities to invest in water, sewer and broadband. What are we waiting for? The money has to be spent by the end of 2026.

This funding is being tracked on both city and federal ARPA websites. It’s time for the Post-Dispatch to do some investigative reporting and the alderpersons to stop arguing and start using ARPA money to help fix the problems that haunt our city.

City residents already pay for too many services we are not receiving. Fixing the vital water system benefits all residents and fosters economic growth. Tourists, businesses and residents are going to continue to avoid St. Louis if we don’t do the right thing.

Sue Kelly • St.Louis