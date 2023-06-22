The Clayton Shaw Park Aquatic Center Pool, and other outdoor pools in the region, should look past Labor Day for recreation and lap swimming as other communities already do. With climate change, the traditional benchmarks of Memorial Day to Labor Day to define "summer" no longer apply. We know it will be hot in September. Clayton should make it a priority to use its amazing outdoor pool to its full capacity. It is too great a facility to waste.
Sheila Brennan • St. Louis
Read letters online at STLToday.com.