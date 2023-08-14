July was the hottest month ever, worldwide. People died by the hundreds from the heat, in all parts of the globe, in addition to those who died from climate-charged storms. Still, when I opened a survey from one of my most open-eyed political action organizations, I found a list of possible priorities for me to choose from which did not include climate change. When people are asked what issues will most influence their vote in the 2024 presidential election, it’s the economy, or the health debates, or immigration that they mention.

A fair argument could be made that all of these issues are being made more critical by climate change. But even if they weren’t, it will make little difference to the people of Earth if the Earth goes the way it seems headed: deserts expanding, homes and farmlands being flooded, violent winds destroying nature and infrastructure alike. You don’t have to be a scientist to see the trend. Open your eyes. The changes are coming faster every year, and we don’t have much time to reverse this catastrophic change, if indeed that is possible at this point.

My representative in Congress tells me that we have to support all sources of energy in the cause of national security. To me it appears very clear that there will be no national security if we don’t eliminate fossil fuels from the menu, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and show some respect for the Earth and its systems.

Margaret Katranides • Webster Groves