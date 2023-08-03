Regarding the editorial, “A few hot St. Louis days don’t prove climate change. Centuries of data do.” (July 27): Those centuries of data you mention show us that this is something new and dangerous for our health and that of our planet. The effects caused by increased amounts of CO2 in our atmosphere are everywhere: More intense storms, floods, droughts, sea level rise, and more. But we need to focus on solutions.

Individual actions are important, but we need national and international action as well. We must urge our representatives in government to move quickly to implement effective solutions. The Inflation Reduction Act has lots of plans and hopefully will be promptly funded.

We should also be sure that fossil fuel companies, which have knowingly contributed to this for decades, pay for the pollution and damage they’ve done to our planet and our health.

A gradually increasing pollution fee on carbon emissions at the mine or well should be levied, with the funds returned as a rebate to consumers to protect us from rising prices. Solutions like this have been proposed in Congress, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Make sure to vote for climate champions at every level of government and urge them to act now. I want my children and grandchildren to inherit a livable planet, and you should too.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed • Los Angeles, Calif.