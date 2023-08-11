Contributing columnist Joe Regenbogen (“To save our democracy, social studies education must change drastically,” Aug. 3) would have us believe that most history classes are a complete waste of time. I suspect that his were, judging by the examples he gives us of the educational abyss.

He refers to Jan. 6, the 30% who believe the election was stolen from Donald Trump, the approximately 30% who still deny the existence of human-caused climate change (according to a World Economic Forum report, easily Googled, the number is more like 15%), history education in Florida and restrictions on teaching critical race theory in 18 states (CRT is inextricably linked with The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which has been widely denounced by historians from the left, the center and the right).

Note that all his examples of the failure of the schools to prepare students to be citizens in a democratic society are attacks on the political right. Where is his concern about riots breaking out across the country on multiple occasions when things angered the left? Where is his concern about leftist clergy in our own region protesting outside a courthouse demanding that the decision comes down the way they want, or they will support whatever the protesters do?

Where is his concern about the number of conservative or even centrist speakers who have been denied the opportunity to speak on campuses across our country because of protests from the left? Where is his concern that in these days, when race is a big issue, the Democratic Party puts forward a presidential candidate with a long history of racism (not just decades ago but also recently)? Where is his concern that the 2016 Democratic candidate for president would refer to 50 million Americans as “deplorables?”

Regenbogen’s column was not about teaching or about democracy. It was about an ideology.

Phil Kershner • Marine, Ill.