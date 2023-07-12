The Henry Olsen op-ed "Spare me complaints of conservative Supreme Court bias" (July 9) was a joke, right? It tried to pick and choose cases over the past decades where GOP-appointed justices ruled along progressive lines as evidence that the present far-right contingent is no more politically motivated than are the progressives on the left.

That Democratic appointed justices usually go along Democratic Party lines is mostly because the majority of the population is in favor of voting rights, gun control, abortion rights, affordable healthcare, civil rights, fair drug pricing, equitable taxation, and a reasonable modern interpretation of the Constitution.

Above all, the Democratic appointees don't accept made-up cases to vote on or ignore precedent, schmooze with billionaires who benefit from their rulings, or lie blatantly to Congress to get appointed.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson