Regarding “City, St. Louis County officials say 911 was ‘completely overwhelmed’ by storms” (July 6): St. Louis County and city both have had numerous issues with their 911 dispatch centers. My suggestion is to have the city and county pool resources and have a joint 911 dispatch center. It could be located on the city-county border in Jennings. There could be separate floors for the county and city. It would ensure greater cooperation. This could be a potential cost saver for St. Louis and a much-needed partnership to strengthen the region. When are the governments of St. Louis County and city going to realize we need each other to to ensure our future?