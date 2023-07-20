Regarding “Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America” (June 29): I want to respond to the concerns mentioned in the article about human-caused climate change. Though the focus was Canadian wildfires, the impacts of climate change will cause dangerous air quality for even longer periods of time if we don’t act now.

Since 1979, St. Louis has had unsafe ozone pollution levels under the health-based standards in the Clean Air Act. Ozone pollution becomes deadly when heated, and this means sources like coal power plants can cause serious health harm, and this will keep getting worse every year. The Labadie plant outside of St. Louis is the second most polluting plant in the entire country, and it still does not have a single pollution control measure.

Additionally, Black St. Louisans are disproportionately subjected to poor air quality and pollution from industries and power plants, vehicles, and building demolitions. Every year, our air quality directly contributes to youth asthma hospitalizations, and Black children experience 10.8 times more asthma-related emergency room visits in our city.

We can’t control where wildfire smoke goes, but we can do a lot more to make sure we are not polluting here in St. Louis. We need to act to protect clean air, and do everything we can to make St. Louis safer for our communities. We need to prevent air pollution at its source, and also do everything we can to slow climate change as it continues to make things worse.

Harrison Goodman Cohn • St. Louis