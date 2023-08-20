I want to thank U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, R-Raymore, for hosting a recent Farm Bill listening session and urge him to heed the wishes of Missourians by helping to draft a Farm Bill that contains the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act to finally end the cruel and senseless slaughter of American horses for human consumption.

As a proud horse rescuer and equine-assisted therapy non-profit owner, I know slaughter is an unacceptable fate for our nation’s equine. In 2022 alone, nearly 20,000 American horses were transported across our borders for slaughter. This is tragic, as horses sent to slaughter are destined to suffer unimaginable fear and pain.

During transport, which can last over 24 hours, horses are crammed into crowded trailers without access to food, water or rest; many suffer serious injuries or death. Once at the slaughterhouse, their fate is only more gruesome. Due to their flighty nature, horses are difficult to stun effectively; they frequently require repeated blows and may remain conscious during dismemberment. I cannot imagine one of my own horses — loving, loyal and intelligent — forced to endure this inconceivable cruelty.

I urge Rep. Alford, as well as our other Missouri representatives in Congress, to include the SAFE Act in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Robert White • Lone Jack