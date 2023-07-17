Regarding the letter to the editor "Bipartisan push is underway to finally end global tuberculosis" (July 5): Eradicating diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) needs funds, dedicated leadership and massive political support.

Although the U.S. has one of the lowest prevalence of TB, the incidence of TB increased slightly in the last two years. In 2021, TB incidence rebounded to 2.4 cases per 100,000 and increased even more to 2.5 in 2022 according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People experiencing homelessness or living in correctional or long-term care facilities are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Globally the progress made on TB reversed during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the strain on the health care system and the diversion of resources to combat the pandemic.

Thanks to Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner for her leadership in acknowledging the need and for supporting the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria in the past. Her continued support is crucial to eradicate this deadly disease.

The "End TB Now Act" has the potential to start reversing an alarming backslide in the fight against tuberculosis that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. I urge our representatives Wagner and Cori Bush to co-sponsor the "End TB now Act" in the House, and Missouri sens. Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley to co-sponsor the bill in the Senate.

Raj Jaladi • Creve Coeur