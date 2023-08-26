Regarding Aiden McNamara's op-ed "Warehousing the homeless isn't the answer. St. Louis needs to get more creative." (Aug. 22): I couldn't agree more. The city has hundreds of vacant dilapidated homes that are not only eyesores but also havens for crime.

A more creative approach to housing the homeless would be this: Tear down the vacant houses. There is already water, sewer and electricity at the site. There are several companies that manufacture 40-by-10-by-8-foot homes from shipping containers. A one-bedroom, one-bath home with a sink and shower along with a living area and kitchen with appliances costs on average $60,000 plus $3,500 shipping. Adding a frost wall to set the home on would cost about $12,000. To provide a degree of curb appeal different roof designs could be installed for around $15,000.

Add another $15,000 for sidewalks, utility hook ups and other miscellaneous items. You would have a decent home with heating, air conditioning and a safe place to live and sleep.

These sites could be within easy walking distance to employers and schools. All for about $135,000, and they would look nice. No one would complain about these units since the city is tearing down rat-infested structures and the homeless are no longer hanging around the streets because they now have a place to go.

This scenario is still better than paying $150,000 a bed. What could it hurt to try it?

Robert Behymer • Wildwood