Regarding “NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine’s possible entry may be the biggest challenge.” (July 9): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted on many occasions his country’s desire to join NATO. This is understandable because, as a member of NATO, an attack against one member would require all of its members to unite against any possible foe — in this case, against Russia.

Such action, I’m afraid, would ignite World War III, as Russia might be forced to use nuclear weapons to counter the forces of NATO, which currently consists of 31 members.

The result might lead to Armageddon, the end of the world as we know it, since NATO would then be forced to counter with its own nuclear arsenal.

Currently, Ukraine is holding its own against Russia’s evil forces, and is making clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin has involved his country in an unwinnable war. Hopefully, he will eventually come to the table and negotiate a truce between the two countries. Until then, the U.S. and its allies should continue to furnish Ukraine with its most advanced conventional weapons.

Gene Carton • Clayton