I witnessed the infliction of corporal punishment routinely at my parochial grade school in the early '60s. ("Editorial: Missouri still allows corporal punishment in schools. It's tax-funded child abuse." Aug. 14.) Infractions that merited paddling (with an actual ping pong paddle) in front of the class included repeated failure to do homework or saying “shut up” to anyone.

While I was never victimized in this way, being forced to observe this humiliating ritual was truly traumatic then and upsetting to think about now. I remember my heart pounding and tears coming to my eyes when the paddle was brought out.

Several years ago I spoke with a former classmate who often had been abused in this way, and asked him why he had chosen to send his children to the same school. His answer was jaw-dropping: “Anything I got, I deserved.” The fact the adults could convince him that any child deserved this abuse is the root of the problem, and potentiates the continuation of this cruelty.

Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood