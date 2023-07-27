I don’t understand someone’s joy when partisan-elected officials vote down property tax relief for 196,000 seniors, some who are on the verge of losing their homes, unable to buy medicine and pay utilities, by stopping a few thousand wealthy seniors from getting property tax relief too. ("Senior property tax freeze dies at St. Louis County Council over revenue concerns," July 19.)

The Council stopped 2% of the wealthy senior population from getting unneeded tax relief by destroying 98% who need financial help, now — some desperately. How is this a cause for joy? How is this a win for social justice? It would’ve been easier to allow wealthy people to opt out of the county program.

Did anyone read the Post-Dispatch story about North County’s assessment being twice as high as the rest of St. Louis County? Where was the outcry? Senate Bill 190 was written to allow Missouri counties the opportunity to give seniors, who lose 50% of their purchasing power after they retire, some little bit of tax relief.

St. Louis County had the opportunity to become a leader in the state and instead insured its standing as a mediocre county-in-decline with a budget deficit, falling population and rising crime, while it plans a tax increase and a new $500 million county building. Talk about hubris. Democratic leadership failed its seniors, especially its most needy.

Dennis Ganahl • Chesterfield