The St. Louis County Budget Deficit Follies are continuing. As reported in "St. Louis County struggles to find fix to $44M budget hole" (July 5), little progress is being made to solve the budget deficit despite months of private meetings among county officials. This shouldn't be surprising, as the ones trying to fix the problem are mostly the same ones that caused it. It's a classic case of "we have met the problem and it is us."

Deficits do not occur naturally. They happen when governments fail to match spending to revenue. Since this has been going on in county government for years, a deficit is hardly unexpected. County Executive Sam Page deserves a lot of the blame.

Page has now been county executive for more than four years. Prior to that, he was chair of the county council for more than two years. He likes to spend tax dollars and often for dubious purposes. One example is Page being a supporter of the Loop Trolley. He voted to give it $3 million when on the council and last year supported the $1.26 million federal grant to get the trolley running again.

Now Page and the County Council are considering building a new county administration building, which could cost more than $600 million. Any proposed bond issue for a new building would include a property tax increase. County voters should be cautious about providing further funding for such a poorly run government.

Tom Sullivan • University City