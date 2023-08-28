From reading the editorial "Addressing St. Louis’ police crisis requires fundamental change from the top" (Aug. 20), I learned the police term “off-street redundancies,” which is similar to the concept of military forces having too many chiefs. Not having enough patrolling officers is also related to the problem of too many things being required of the police officers who are on patrol.

I suggest that two new entry and service categories be established in order to improve street patrol services.

Guardians would be a category without arresting authority and without firearms, who could be hired at a lower pay grade and replace patrol officers for securing crime scenes, crowd control, traffic direction and other such order maintenance functions which do not absolutely require police powers and which take officers off patrol duties.

Investigators might be hired after completing higher levels of education without patrol experience. They would ordinarily not be armed and would call upon uniformed officers when armed force was needed for arrests.

Patrol officers would have to be assured of higher levels of salary advancement without having to leave patrol work to get further promotions. This is similar to the problem the Air Force has of losing good pilots who want to continue flying but can't do better for their families without leaving flying for a desk job — an equivalent of police “off-street redundancies.”

Perhaps these suggestions would permit better patrol coverage with fewer patrol officers while others handle distractions from patrolling.

Tom Poelker • University City