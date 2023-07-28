St. Louis-area residents concerned about criminal justice are encouraged by the greatly improved operation of St. Louis city’s Circuit Attorney’s office. Other overdue improvements are in the wind as the Missouri state Legislature last session passed a bill automatically expunging criminal records for certain non-violent offenses, which was vetoed but could be passed again. And Illinois eliminated cash bail, taking a step toward leveling the field for those arrested who have and who don’t have resources to pay bail.

But a vital component of legal justice that is in need of additional public attention and resources is the operation of the offices of Missouri State Public Defender system (MSPD). A little known fact is that MSPD provides legal representation to the majority of persons facing criminal charges in Missouri courts. The U.S. and Missouri Constitutions require legal representation for people accused or convicted of state crimes. But until 2020, many Missouri trial offices had waiting lists.

Since that time, significant additional resources have been allocated by the state to MSPD. But public defenders in Missouri are underpaid and it has been very difficult to fill vacant positions. Public defenders have very large caseloads and it can take many weeks for people who cannot afford lawyers to be assigned counsel. Meanwhile, many of those people must sit in jail. This must be addressed.

