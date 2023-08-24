Regarding coverage of St. Louis neighborhoods that are hiring private companies to police their neighborhoods ("More neighborhoods weigh extra taxes for private police, St. Louis services," Aug. 11): I reside in one of those neighborhoods, Holly Hills. And while there are pros and cons to doing this, in the end, I held my nose and voted in favor of the special tax to hire private police.

One of the most often used arguments against doing this is, the rich get policing while the poorer neighborhoods go without. Perhaps one should take a good hard look at what neighborhoods elected former city Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (twice), Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green. They were, and are, leaders of the "defund the police" movement.

You can't have it both ways. You can't be in favor of defunding the police and then whine when neighborhoods who want policing buck up and pay for it. Even with this additional policing, there were two attempted armed carjackings on my street within the last two weeks.

While Jones takes public polls and knocks on doors asking what to do with the Rams money, the answer couldn't be more obvious. If she doesn't do something about crime and our 911 disaster, the only ones left to pay taxes in this city will be those receiving her $500 a month handouts. Perhaps when Megan Green and the rest of the aldermen, who voted to double their salaries this past January, return from the two month long hiatus they are currently taking, they can address why this city is burning while our politicians are fiddling.

Michael A. Szerzinski • St. Louis