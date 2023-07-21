Thank you, Post-Dispatch, for returning a skilled and entertaining writer to his previous post. Daniel Neman is certainly one of the few remaining stars (along with Aisha Sultan, Tony Messenger and Bill McClellan) on your roster, and it's a pleasure to be able to read his engaging and humorous take on the world of food and related topics.
With the quality of local reporting fading badly, and the newspaper's increased reliance on stories written by reporters from outside of St. Louis, I applaud you for recognizing the talent in your midst and rewarding your readers with well-crafted stories with a local flair. Please keep our local paper local.
Alan Freed • University City