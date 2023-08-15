Columnist Henry Olsen’s defense of the Republican party ("It was Republicans who saved American democracy in 2020," Aug. 10, print edition) rings wholly hollow. Olsen fails to acknowledge that it was Republicans that put American democracy in danger in the first place: It was Republicans who nominated and then elected Donald Trump. It was Republicans in the Senate that then refused to hold him accountable in two impeachment trials. And finally, it is Republicans like our own Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt that continue to assert the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Olsen also commits an egregious sin of commission by asserting that those who joined the suit, "and perhaps even those who brought it," likely knew that "they were demagogically playing to the base rather than engaging in a realistic effort to undermine the election."

In other words, what the likes of Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton and others did that day was “merely” political grandstanding. As Olsen put it: “They knew the vote would fail, and thus they could throw red meat to the base.”

I’m sure the families of officers Brian Sicknick, Jeffrey Smith, and Howard Liebengood — let alone the families of protestors Ashli Babbitt, Kevin Greeson, Roseanne Boyland and Benjamin Phillips — feel much comforted knowing their loved ones were the red meat.

Thomas Goss • St. Louis