A few days ago Missouri killed again. Johnny Johnson was executed — the state’s fourth execution this year — for the brutal murder of a six-year-old girl. Her family still grieves. (“Missouri executes man who killed 6-year-old Valley Park girl in 2002,” Aug 2.)

Johnny Johnson had schizophrenia, a mental illness which can sometimes occasionally result in violent behavior if untreated. He too leaves grieving relatives.

If Johnny had gotten the treatment he needed, might she still be alive today?

Our health care system has been grossly inadequate in making treatment options available to all who need it.

That inadequacy has caused so much pain — in this case, heartbreakingly too much pain.

Margaret Phillips • St. Louis