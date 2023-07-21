Anyone following the various sources of news will be inundated with reporting on or promotion of conspiracy theories and other forms of misinformation. What I find distressing is that rebuttals to this torrent of misinformation are totally lacking from leaders of the Democratic Party.

As the bedrock principles of our democratic republic are regularly being called into question or blatantly attacked, the Democratic Party has the opportunity to become the party of patriots and and the defenders of liberty. Unfortunately, the party has appeared to wash its hands of the messy work of defending our political system, leaving it instead to left-wing podcasters and courageous ex-Republicans.

If there is a rational justification for Democrats' reluctance on this issue, I wish that someone would explain it to me.

James Froehlich • O'Fallon, Mo.