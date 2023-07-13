The Post-Dispatch has been beating up on Gov. Mike Parson for cutting out line-item projects, but shouldn’t we be asking why Missouri taxpayers need to pay for these at all? Why are we expected to fund colleges when they have billion-dollar endowments?

I thought the most ridiculous request was the $23 million for St. Louis’ 911 service. We’ve known about this problem for years and have done nothing to address it. Besides, St. Louis obviously has millions of dollars to fund the 911 project.

But instead of fixing our 911 system, we’re sprinkling $40 million dollars to repair streets and $37 million to fund business startups, all on the north side.

If anyone wants to see the effect of spending millions on street improvements, please drive Martin Luther King Boulevard west of Jefferson. After investing $5 million in paving, streetlights, etc., the area is still surrounded by disintegrated neighborhoods.

Neither of these multi-million-dollar spending sprees will help the north side. The reason businesses can’t survive and neighborhoods aren’t being developed is because people don’t feel safe. Ironically, there’s not a penny for more law enforcement in either plan.

Get crime under control so people aren’t afraid of getting car-jacked, held up at gunpoint or having their cars stolen off the street. If people felt safe, we wouldn’t need to spend the proposed tens of millions.

Rich Iezzi • St. Louis