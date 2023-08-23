More than a year ago, the Post-Dispatch reported: “Nurses group sues to stop ‘Homer G. Phillips’ from being used on St. Louis hospital” (July 15, 2022). Last month, the paper reported: “Nurses still fighting use of ‘Homer G. Phillips’ name for new hospital in north St. Louis” (July 18).

Phillips was a Black attorney and civil rights pioneer in the early 20th century. As last year’s article put it, the nurses group accuses developer Paul McKee’s new facility of “unfairly profiting off a name that once adorned a five-story, 600-bed marvel of Black St. Louis during segregation. The use of the name, the suit says, also violates the group’s trademark for Homer G. Phillips Nurses’ Alumni, Inc.”

Although the lawsuit is important in terms of the historical record and social justice, its news coverage disappointingly is so infrequent that many are either not aware of it or believe it has been settled. However, according to Homer G. Phillips Nurses’ Alumni, Inc., the case is still very much alive.

The nurses are not asking for an end of the new facility, only to end of the use of the name, Homer G. Phillips, which belongs to the building, its history, and the community in The Ville where it is located. There are better choices for the name.

We strongly support the Nurses’ Alumni Association’s effort to end the use of the venerable name of Homer G. Phillips on the new facility.

Madeline Franklin • Executive Director STL Village