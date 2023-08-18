Op-ed contributor Gary Abernathy suggests that prosecutors are at fault for bringing charges against Donald Trump. ("We are all retreating into our bubbles over Trump," Aug. 15.) He worries that the trials will harden divisions in our country.

Here's an alternative suggestion: Recommend that Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and others do their civic duty by telling the truth and standing up for the rule of law. Deep divisions are a problem. Republican leaders could do us all a favor by helping Republican citizens recognize the truth that Trump broke the law multiple times in order to steal the election.