It was disturbing to read the comments of self-proclaimed pet expert Cathy Rosenthal claim that well-fed cats are less likely to kill birds. (“My pet world,” Aug. 1.)

Anyone who has ever owned cats knows how much they instinctively enjoy hunting and killing even when they are well fed. I have witnessed many free-roaming cats in my neighborhood engage in this innate behavior. They not only kill birds, turtles, frogs and other Missouri native wildlife, but also endangered migratory birds that visit our state.

The domestic cat is not native to the United States. They were brought here by the early Europeans only a few hundreds years ago. Extensive DNA studies conclusively reveal that all domestic cats today descend from the African wildcat Felis Silvestris Lybica of North Africa and Near East. So there’s nothing natural about having this small African predator killing American wildlife.

Domestic cats fit the very definition of an invasive species: a non-native species that becomes overpopulated and adversely affects native species. Trap, neuter, release programs may make people feel good, but they re-release this deadly predator to continue the slaughter of native wildlife. Should we also trap, neuter and release Asian carp, feral hogs and other destructive invasive species?

If feral cats are unable to be tamed for adoption, then they need to be humanely euthanized. This is definitely a heartbreaking outcome. But so is the decimation of our already beleaguered and dwindling native birds and other wildlife populations.

Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold