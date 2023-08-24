Today's political atmosphere continues to tarnish Christianity as a religious brand. Because of religious activism, the common elements of goodness that permeate Christian churches of all denominations are becoming obscured from public view.

Donald Trump does not exhibit even one Christian characteristic, yet leaders of large Christian congregations continue to endorse his behaviors and pose for photos showing them with Trump participating in a Bible study and prayer session. Does everyone remember Trump’s speech at Liberty University where he demonstrated he didn’t even know the books of the Bible? Christian leaders and others have gone so far as to declare Trump sent by God to fix America. These are gullible and desperate people.

In private and sometimes testy debates I’ve had with close friends and family members, they assert politically-active Christians are hoping for legislation that codifies Christian values into law. But when I ask if they are advocating repeal of the First Amendment, they reply “Oh no, we believe in the First Amendment — we just want Christian values protected.” The authors of our Constitution were almost all Christian, yet they wrote a Constitution that explicitly prohibited that.

If you identify yourself as a Christian, and then identify your brand of Christianity as being represented by Trump, you are damaging Christianity as a religious brand. It’s time for Christians to examine their values and how they want Christianity perceived publicly. Christians across America must repudiate Trump to prevent Christianity from becoming a political brand.

David Vail • O'Fallon Ill.