Has anyone sat back and thought about how much money has been spent on Donald Trump and Hunter Biden?

Trump has been subjected to investigation for political reasons, justified or not, and may or may not spend time in prison. How much time will he spend in prison if found guilty, and where? Some white collar facility. How much time and money has been wasted on this?

Hunter Biden has been the subject of investigations in which the facts seem to be heavily against him. He has agreed to a plea deal. Who is in a position to parole him? President Biden. So, how much time and effort has gone into these investigations?

So between two men, the country has wasted many millions of dollars. this is all one big show.

Ken Schatz • St. Louis